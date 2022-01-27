Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to announce sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $75.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $69,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $171,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.