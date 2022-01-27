Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.03 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.85). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 61.30 ($0.83), with a volume of 1,920,937 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Paul Moody bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($151,106.31).

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.