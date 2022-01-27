Carmignac Gestion Has $2.79 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.