Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Critical Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -2.73% -5.54% -0.81% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.08 -$29.46 million ($0.90) -2.71 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrols Restaurant Group and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.43%.

Volatility & Risk

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

