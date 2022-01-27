Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,481. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

