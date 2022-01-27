Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.67 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,720. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

