Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

