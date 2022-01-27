Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

CPCAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.10.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

