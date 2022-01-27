Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

