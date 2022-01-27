Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.07. 907,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

