Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 51,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

