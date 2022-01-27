Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.31

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 540928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
