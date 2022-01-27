Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.31

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 540928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

