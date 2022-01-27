Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 604 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 937.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,033.13. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,626 ($21.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

