Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 392,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,417. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -56.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

