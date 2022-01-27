CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 35.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 54.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of -269.62, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

