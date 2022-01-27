Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTHR opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

