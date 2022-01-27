Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $555.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

