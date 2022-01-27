ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Cap of $132,227.37

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $132,227.37 and $1,129.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

