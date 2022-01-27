Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

