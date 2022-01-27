Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Financial Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17% Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 807.59%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 84.71%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A Exelixis $987.54 million 5.74 $111.78 million $0.51 35.14

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exelixis beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

