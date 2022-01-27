Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.