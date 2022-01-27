Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 4,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemung Financial stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Chemung Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

