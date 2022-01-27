Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $98.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.89.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.