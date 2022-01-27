Chesswood Group Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30. Insiders have sold a total of 60,600 shares of company stock worth $866,064 in the last quarter.

CHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

