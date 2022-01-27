Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $67,116,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $60,563,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

