Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,387 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TROX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.