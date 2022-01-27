Chiron Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,888 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

