Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $16.12 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,000. CME Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

