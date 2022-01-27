Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 339,305 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339,305 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

