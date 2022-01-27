Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 868.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NRG Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 980,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 265,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.