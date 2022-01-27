Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $570.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.