Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.30. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 517,580 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

