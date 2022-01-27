Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

