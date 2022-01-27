Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

