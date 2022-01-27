CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $175.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

