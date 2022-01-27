CIBC Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$140.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a hold rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$150.86.

Shares of X stock opened at C$125.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

