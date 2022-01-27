CIBC Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.