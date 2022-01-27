CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.