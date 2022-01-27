Citigroup Cuts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $7.10

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

TME stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

