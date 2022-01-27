Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,325 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

VIR stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.