Citigroup Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

