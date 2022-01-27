Citigroup Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

