Citigroup Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 620,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,935 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

