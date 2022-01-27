Citigroup Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

