Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.78 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

