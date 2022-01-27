Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.78 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50.
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
