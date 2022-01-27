Citigroup Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

