Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of CFG opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

