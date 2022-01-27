Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,409 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

