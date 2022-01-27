Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.86.

CTXS opened at $102.48 on Monday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 33,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

