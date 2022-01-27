Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares rose 7.5% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 119,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,076,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 684,780 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

